* Engie to invest 130 mln euros in energy startup companies
* Stake in KiWi is venture into cutting power demand
* Hopes these investment will lead to new lines of business
* Engie staff encouraged to try out ideas outside company
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Dec 8 Britain's KiWi Power is the kind of
startup that should give utilities nightmares. It does deals
with big power users such as hospitals or hotels to reduce
electricity consumption.
A business built on cutting power demand is not a natural
investment for a utility, but France's Engie, through
its venture capital fund Engie New Ventures, this year bought a
minority stake in KiWi.
With traditional power stations priced out of the market by
a flood of renewable energy, Europe's utilities are looking for
new business models.
"It is cannibalisation, but they might as well do it
themselves," KiWi Power chief executive Yoav Zingher said of his
new investor.
When power usage peaks, grid operators usually call on
utilities to switch on their back-up power stations, often the
oldest and most expensive plants.
KiWi turns that process upside down. Instead of adding power
to a stretched network, it pays supermarkets, hotels, hospitals
or other companies to briefly reduce the amount of electricity
they use by turning the thermostat down or switching off
non-essential equipment.
A small hotel might earn 10,000 pounds ($15,000) per year
this way, but a big hospital could earn up to 400,000 pounds
($600,000), while KiWi Power gets paid by National Grid
for helping it balance the network, making a profit in the
process.
KiWi, which says it is Britain's leading demand response
aggregator, can provide 300-400 megawatts in demand reduction,
and is aiming for 5,000-6,000 megawatts, as much as six nuclear
plants. Competitors in Britain include Actility, EnerNOC and
Amerseco.
Launched in 2014, New Ventures is a fund through which Engie
provides capital for innovative startups in the energy sector.
ENERGY EFFICIENCY
It is part of Engie's response to an energy industry
increasingly driven by policies intended to combat climate
change, and the KiWi stake acquired in July is one of several
investments involving energy efficiency.
"New Ventures is important for bringing external innovation
with high potential into the company," Engie CEO Gerard
Mestrallet told Reuters.
Its capital recently boosted to 130 million euros, New
Ventures has so far invested 30 million euros in seven startups,
typically taking stakes of 10 to 30 percent.
These include AMS, which installs battery power storage
systems in buildings; APIX, which makes portable systems to
analyse air quality; Powerdale, which produces electric car
charging stations; and Sigfox, which connects everything from
washing machines to smart meters to the Internet.
"Many of these startups have disruptive business models, but
they could lead to new activities or business lines for Engie,"
said New Ventures director Hendrik Van Asbroeck.
Engie's head of innovation, Jean-Louis Blanc, said New
Ventures is never a first-stage investor and usually buys in
once the startups have won their first customers.
Engie is also encouraging its employees with good ideas to
try them out.
"We finance their idea and let them try it outside the
company," he said, adding that Engie has invested 10 million
euros in several staff-generated ventures.
To attract new ideas from outside, Engie also launches
"calls for projects" via social media, such as for an off-grid
power generation unit costing less than 500 euros ($540), or for
applications to service air-conditioning units remotely.
This year, Engie has launched 10 such calls, and next year
it will launch 100. Winners get 48 hours of coaching at a
business school to prepare their pitch for an Engie selection
committee.
Mestrallet said the test for Engie's startups is whether
they will change his company.
"We will evaluate the efficiency of New Ventures once we see
that it has changed our own organization through our contact
with these innovators," he said.
($1 = 0.6685 pounds)
($1 = 0.9192 euros)
