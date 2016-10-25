By Aaron Maasho
| ADDIS ABABA
ADDIS ABABA Oct 25 An Ethiopian
English-language magazine which has been critical of the
government has ceased publishing its print edition saying
restrictions imposed when emergency rule was declared early this
month made it "impossible" to continue.
The Horn of Africa country introduced a state of emergency
on Oct. 9 after a wave of protests over land grabs and political
rights, which resulted in violent clashes and attacks on both
local and foreign businesses.
The emergency measures introduced for six months granted
security forces more powers to make searches and arrests, and
imposed curbs on the "preparation and distribution of
publications that could incite conflicts".
Tsedale Lemma, editor and founder of the Addis Standard
monthly, told Reuters that printers had refused to publish the
magazine unless an authority set up to oversee the
implementation of the new regulations gave them permission.
"(It is) a proposal we have vehemently refused because it
will subject us to submitting our editorial to voluntary
censorship by a military command post," Tsedale said, without
saying what the monthly print run was.
Vendors and supermarkets have also pulled the magazine from
newsstands in the wake of the announcement, she said.
The magazine continued to publish articles on its website,
she added.
The United States and other major donors have raised fears
about the measures, saying they may infringe on constitutional
rights. Rights groups say the government has long muzzled the
media, and say the latest moves make this worse.
Addis Ababa has rejected those concerns saying security
efforts had now "restored peace nationwide".
Ethiopian and foreign rights groups say more than 500 people
have been killed in violence triggered by protests in the
Oromiya region.
Demonstrations were initially sparked by a development
scheme for the capital that opponents said would to lead to land
seizures, even after the government scrapped the plan.
Protests have increasingly broadened to include demands for
more political rights and unrest has spread to other areas,
including parts of the Amhara region north of Addis Ababa.
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Edmund Blair and Richard
Balmforth)