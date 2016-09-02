* Parliament set to endorse tax challenge decision
DUBLIN, Sept 2 Ireland's cabinet agreed on
Friday to join Apple in appealing against a
multi-billion-euro back tax demand that the European Commission
has imposed on the iPhone maker, despite misgivings among
independents who back the fragile coalition.
The Commission's ruling this week that the U.S. tech giant
must pay up to 13 billion euros ($14.5 billion) to Dublin has
angered Washington, which accuses the EU of trying to grab tax
revenue that should go to the U.S. government.
With transatlantic tensions rising, the White House said
President Barack Obama would raise the issue of tax avoidance by
some multinational corporations at a summit of the G20 leading
economies in China this weekend.
Paradoxically, Ireland is determined not to accept the tax
windfall, which would be equivalent to what it spent last year
on funding its struggling health service.
Finance Minister Michael Noonan has insisted Dublin would
fight any adverse ruling ever since the European Union began
investigating Apple's Irish tax affairs in 2014, arguing that it
had to protect a tax regime that has attracted large numbers of
multinational employers.
On Wednesday, he failed to persuade a group of independent
lawmakers, whose support is vital for the minority government,
to agree to fight the ruling by European Competition
Commissioner Margrethe Vestager that Apple's low tax
arrangements in Ireland constitute illegal state aid.
However, he won them over when the cabinet met again on
Friday.
Noonan said the retroactive nature of the EU ruling was
"little short of bizarre and outrageous".
"How could any foreign direct investor come into Europe if
they thought the valid arrangements they made under law could be
overturned a generation later and they be liable to pay back
money," he said at a news conference.
Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe said Dublin
stood behind its corporate tax regime as a means of creating
jobs.
"This ruling has seismic and entirely negative consequences
for job creation in the future," he said.
Apple, keen to defend its own interests, has already said it
will lodge an appeal. For Fine Gael, the main Irish coalition
party, a broader principle is at stake. It wants to take on
Brussels to safeguard Ireland's decades-old low corporate tax
policy that has drawn in multinationals such as Apple, creating
one in 10 jobs in what was once an impoverished country.
A FAIR RATE OF TAX
The Independent Alliance, a group of five lawmakers, fell in
line after the coalition agreed to conduct a review of what tax
multinationals pay and what should they pay.
Transport Minister Shane Ross, an Alliance member, defended
Apple up to a point. "I think they were acting legally. What
they were doing was making use of extraordinary loopholes that
existed there," he told reporters. "Multinationals provide
absolutely vital jobs to the economy ... (but) multinationals
should pay a fair rate of tax in Ireland."
A failure of the Alliance to come on board would have cast
doubt on the government's survival prospects. Dublin has just
over two months to lodge an appeal to the EU's General Court. If
that fails, Dublin has said it plans to take the case to the
European Court of Justice.
The issue goes to parliament on Wednesday next week, when
lawmakers will be recalled from their summer break. The main
opposition party, Fianna Fail, also favours challenging
Brussels, so the government should easily win the Dail's backing
to fight what is by far the largest anti-competition measure
imposed on a company by the EU.
Some Irish voters are astounded that the government might
turn down the money, and the left-wing Sinn Fein party has led
attacks from the opposition.
Apple was found to be holding over $181 billion in
accumulated profits offshore, more than any U.S. company, in a
study published last year by two left-leaning nonprofit groups,
a policy critics say is designed to avoid paying U.S taxes.
But Apple chief executive Tim Cook has said part of the
company's 2014 tax bill would be paid next year when the company
repatriates offshore profits to the United States.
OBAMA TO TAKE THE LEAD
The U.S. government is keen to ensure that it, and not
Ireland, gets the revenue.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said leaders of the G20
developed and emerging economies would tackle the wider issue
when they meet in the Chinese city of Hangzhou on Sept. 4-5.
"The president will ... lead the discussion at the G20 about
combating tax avoidance strategies that are implemented by some
multinational corporations," Earnest said.
"We need to find a way to make the global system of taxation
more fair - more fair to countries around the world,
particularly countries like the United States."
A number of G20 governments are worried about how
multinationals move profits around so they end up getting taxed
in a country that has very low corporate rates.
Last year the Organisation for Economic Co Operation and
Development unveiled new measures to tackle corporate tax
avoidance. A number of countries have moved to implement some of
them measures, but the United States has not.
It needs to change its own tax rules which, for example,
allow companies to build up tax-free profits offshore. However,
Congress has struggled for years to agree such reforms.
($1 = 0.8937 euros)
