(Corrects Aloysio Nunes title to Brazilian foreign minister,
not trade minister)
SAO PAULO, April 25 Spanish prime minister
Mariano Rajoy said an accord for a trade agreement between
Mercosur and the European Union could be reached this year.
Speaking at an event in Sao Paulo, Rajoy said an agreement
is "closer than ever." Brazilian Foreign Relations minister
Aloysio Nunes Ferreira said Mercosur should bring down internal
trade barriers to ease a possible trade agreement with the EU.
