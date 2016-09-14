BRUSSELS, Sept 14 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Dutch infrastructure fund DIF and French utility EDF
to acquire German gas grid Thyssengas (approved Sept.
12)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Beijing Jianguang Asset Management Co Ltd to acquire
chipmaker NXP Semiconductors' standard prodcuts
business unit Nexperia (notified Sept. 13/deadline Oct.
18/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
SEPT 19
-- Canon Inc to acquire Toshiba Corp's
medical equipment unit (notified Aug. 12/deadline Sept. 19)
SEPT 20
-- China's HNA Group to acquire Swiss airline catering firm
Gategroup (notified Aug. 16/deadline Sept. 20)
-- Agricultural commodities trader Bunge to acquire
majority stake in German company Walter Rau (notified Aug.
16/deadline Sept. 20/simplified)
SEPT 21
-- Computer Sciences Corporation to merge with Hewlett
Packard Enterprise's information technology services segment
(notified Aug.18/eadline Sept. 21/simplified)
SEPT 22
-- Czech investor EPH and private equity group PPF
Investments to buy from Sweden's stale-owned utility Vattenfall
lignite mines and power plants in Germany - Vattenfall
Mining and Vattenfall Generation (notified Aug. 18/deadline
Sept. 22)
SEPT 23
-- Private equity firms Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners
and Permira to acquire joint control of U.S. software provider
Genesys (notified Aug. 19/deadline Sept. 23/simplified)
-- Swiss bank PostFinance and infrastructure group
SIX to acquire joint control of a new mobile payment system
Twint (notified Aug.19/deadline Sept. 23/simplified)
-- Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to
acquire Allergan's Anda distribution business (notified
Aug. 19/deadline Sept. 23/simplified)
-- Buyout firm Hellman & Friedman, Permira Advisers and
Technology Crossover Ventures to buy stake in Genesys, a U.S.
provider of call centre software (notified Aug. 19/deadline
Sept. 23/simplified)
-- Triton Group to acquire sole control over Stromboli,
holding entity of Flakt Woods (notified Aug. 19/deadline Sept.
23)
-- FIH Mobile to buy from Microsoft Mobile Vietnam and other
assets from Microsoft Mobile (notified Aug. 19/deadline
Sept. 23)
-- Valeo and Siemens to set up 50/50 joint
venture (notified Aug. 19/deadline Sept. 23/simplified)
SEPT 26
-- UK property developer Segro and Canada's Public
Sector Pension Investment Board to jointly acquire BNP Paribas'
logistics warehouse asset in Italy (notified Aug.
22/deadline Sept. 26/simplified)
SEPT 28
-- UK property developer Segro and Canada's Public
Sector Pension Investment Board to jointly acquire two Dutch
logistics operations (notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept.
28/simplified)
-- Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange
plan to merge (notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept. 28)
-- Britain's Centrica to acquire Danish energy
management company Neas Engergy (notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept.
28)
SEPT 29
-- U.S. private investment firm Lindsay Goldberg to acquire
Austria-based Schur Flexibles Group, a manufacturer of flexible
packaging products (notified Aug. 25/deadline Sept.
29/simplified)
OCT 4
-- Private equity firm PAI Partners to acquire Dutch holiday
park operator RP Group (notified Aug. 30/deadline Oct.
4/simplified)
Oct 5
-- Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd to acquire
Japanese peer Mitsubishi Motors Corp (notified Aug.
31/deadline Oct. 5)
OCT 6
-- U.S. electric component distributor Avnet to
acquire British Raspberry Pi mini-computer maker Premier Farnell
(notified Sept. 1/deadline Oct. 6)
OCT 7
-- Meat processing company ABP Food Group to acquire a 50
percent stake in Irish beef producer Slaney Food (notified Sept.
2/deadline Oct. 7)
-- Swedish telecoms operator Tele2 to acquire Danish peer
TDC's Swedish subsidiary TDC Sverige AB (notified Sept.
2/deadline Oct. 7)
OCT 10
-- German cement producers Heidelbergcement and
Schwenk to jointly acquire Mexican peer Cemex's
Croatian unit (notified Sept. 5/deadline Oct. 10)
OCT 12
-- U.S. laser tools and systems maker Coherent to
acquire laser developer and manufacturer Rofin-Sinar
Technologies (notified Sept. 7/deadline Oct. 12)
-- China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) to
acquire crop protection maker Adama Agricultural Solutions from
Israel's Discount Investment Corp (notified Sept.
Sept. 7/deadline Oct. 12/simplified)
-- UK property developer Segro and Canada's Public
Sector Pension Investment Board to jointly acquire a Polish
logistics unit (notified Sept. 7/deadline Oct. 12/simplified)
-- French jewellery retailer Thom S.A.S., which is owned by
private equity firm Bridgepoint Group Ltd, to acquire Italian
peer Stroili Oro S.p.A. (notified Sept. 7/deadline Oct.
12/simplified)
OCT 13
-- Private equity firm BC Partners to acquire
plastic products maker Keter and holding company Jardin
(notified Sept. 8/deadline Oct. 13/simplified)
-- Singaporean palm oil processor Wilmar to
acquire commodity trader Bunge Ltd's stake in a
Vietnamese oilseed crushing business (notified Sept. 8/deadline
Oct. 13/simplified)
OCT 14
-- Chinese household appliances company Midea Group
to acquire German industrial robot maker Kuka
(notified Sept. 9/deadline Oct. 14/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice and Austrian
holding company WM Holding to jointly acquire French furniture
retailer Decomeubles Partners SAS (notified Sept. 9/deadline
Oct. 14/simplified)
-- French minerals company Imerys to acquire
alumina producer Alteo ARC and Alufin GmbH Tabularoxid from
Alteo Holding SAS(notified Sept. 9/deadline Oct. 14)
-- Indonesian waste management company GLM, Singaporean
industrial company Multico, Japanese chemical producer Toray
Group and Japense trading company Toyota Tsusho Corp to set up a
joint venture (notified Sept. 9/deadline Oct. 14/simplified)
OCT 17
-- Belgian wind energy producer Eneco Wind Belgium NV and
Belgian peer Elicio NV to set up a joint venture (notified Sept.
12/deadline Oct. 17/simplified)
OCT 24
-- U.S. rail equipment maker Wabtec Corp to acquire
French peer Faiveley Transport SA (notified April
4/deadline Oct. 24/commitments offered July 25)
SUSPENDED
-- U.S. chemicals company Dow Chemical to merge with
DuPont (notified June 22/deadline suspended after
companies failed to provide key information)
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
(Compiled by Foo Yun Chee)