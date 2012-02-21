BRUSSELS Feb 21 Following is the full
text of the statement issued by the Eurogroup after a 13-hour
meeting that ended on Tuesday with agreement on a second
financing programme for Greece that will total 130 billion euros
and aims to reduce Greece's debt to around 120 percent of GDP by
2020.
"The Eurogroup welcomes the agreement reached with the Greek
government on a policy package that constitutes the basis for
the successor programme. We also welcome the approval of the
policy package by the Greek parliament, the identification of
additional structural expenditure reductions of 325 million to
close the fiscal gap in 2012 and the provision of assurances by
the leaders of the two coalition parties regarding the
implementation of the programme beyond the forthcoming general
elections.
This new programme provides a comprehensive blueprint for
putting the public finances and the economy of Greece back on a
sustainable footing and hence for safeguarding financial
stability in Greece and in the euro area as a whole.
The Eurogroup is fully aware of the significant efforts
already made by the Greek citizens but also underlines that
further major efforts by the Greek society are needed to return
the economy to a sustainable growth path.
Ensuring debt sustainability and restoring competiveness are
the main goals of the new programme. Its success hinges
critically on its thorough implementation by Greece.
This implies that Greece must achieve the ambitious but
realistic fiscal consolidation targets so as to return to a
primary surplus as from 2013, carry out fully the privatisation
plans and implement the bold structural reform agenda, in both
the labour market and product and service markets, in order to
promote competitiveness, employment and sustainable growth.
To this end, we deem essential a further strengthening of
Greece's institutional capacity. We therefore invite the
Commission to significantly strengthen its Task Force for
Greece, in particular through an enhanced and permanent presence
on the ground in Greece, in order to bolster its capacity to
provide and coordinate technical assistance.
Euro area Member States stand ready to provide experts to be
integrated into the Task Force. The Eurogroup also welcomes the
stronger on site-monitoring capacity by the Commission to work
in close and continuous cooperation with the Greek government in
order to assist the Troika in assessing the conformity of
measures that will be taken by the Greek government, thereby
ensuring the timely and full implementation of the programme.
The Eurogroup also welcomes Greece's intention to put in
place a mechanism that allows better tracing and monitoring of
the official borrowing and internally-generated funds destined
to service Greece's debt by, under monitoring of the troika,
paying an amount corresponding to the coming quarter's debt
service directly to a segregated account of Greece's paying
agent.
Finally, the Eurogroup in this context welcomes the
intention of the Greek authorities to introduce over the next
two months in the Greek legal framework a provision ensuring
that priority is granted to debt servicing payments. This
provision will be introduced in the Greek constitution as soon
as possible.
The Eurogroup acknowledges the common understanding that has
been reached between the Greek authorities and the private
sector on the general terms of the PSI exchange offer, covering
all private sector bondholders. This common understanding
provides for a nominal haircut amounting to 53.5%. The Eurogroup
considers that this agreement constitutes an appropriate basis
for launching the invitation for the exchange to holders of
Greek government bonds (PSI).
A successful PSI operation is a necessary condition for a
successor programme. The Eurogroup looks forward to a high
participation of private creditors in the debt exchange, which
should deliver a significant positive contribution to Greece's
debt sustainability.
The Eurogroup considers that the necessary elements are now
in place for Member States to carry out the relevant national
procedures to allow for the provision by EFSF of (i) a buy back
scheme for Greek marketable debt instruments for Eurosystem
monetary policy operations, (ii) the euro area's contribution to
the PSI exercise, (iii) the repayment of accrued interest on
Greek government bonds, and (iv) the residual (post PSI)
financing for the second Greek adjustment programme, including
the necessary financing for recapitalisation of Greek banks
in case of financial stability concerns.
The Eurogroup takes note that the Eurosystem (ECB and NCBs)
holdings of Greek government bonds have been held for public
policy purposes. The Eurogroup takes note that the income
generated by the Eurosystem holdings of Greek Government bonds
will contribute to the profit of the ECB and of the NCBs. The
ECB's profit will be disbursed to the NCBs, in line with the
ECB's statutory profit distribution rules. The NCBs' profits
will be disbursed to euro area Member States in line with the
NCBs' statutory profit distribution rules.
- The Eurogroup has agreed that certain government revenues
that emanate from the SMP profits disbursed by NCBs may be
allocated by Member States to further improving the
sustainability of Greece's public debt.
All Member States have agreed to an additional retroactive
lowering of the interest rates of the Greek Loan Facility so
that the margin amounts to 150 basis points. There will be no
additional compensation for higher funding costs. This will
bring down the debt-to-GDP ratio in 2020 by 2.8pp and lower
financing needs by around 1.4 bn euro over the programme period.
National procedures for the ratification of this amendment to
the Greek Loan Facility Agreement need to be urgently initiated
so that it can enter into force as soon as possible.
- Furthermore, governments of Member States where central
banks currently hold Greek government bonds in their investment
portfolio commit to pass on to Greece an amount equal to any
future income accruing to their national central bank stemming
from this portfolio until 2020. These income flows would be
expected to help reducing the Greek debt ratio by 1.8pp by 2020
and are estimated to lower the financing needs over the
programme period by approximately 1.8 bn euro.
The respective contributions from the private and the
official sector should ensure that Greece's public debt ratio is
brought on a downward path reaching 120.5% of GDP by 2020.
On this basis, and provided policy conditionality under the
programme is met on an ongoing basis, the Eurogroup confirms
that euro area Member States stand ready to provide, through
the EFSF and with the expectation that the IMF will make a
significant contribution, additional official programme of up to
130 bn euro until 2014.
It is understood that the disbursements for the PSI
operation and the final decision to approve the guarantees for
the second programme are subject to a successful PSI operation
and confirmation, by the Eurogroup on the basis of an assessment
by the Troika, of the legal implementation by Greece of the
agreed prior actions. The official sector will decide on the
precise amount of financial assistance to be provided in the
context of the second Greek programme in early March, once the
results of PSI are known and the prior actions have been
implemented.
We reiterate our commitment to provide adequate support to
Greece during the life of the programme and beyond until it has
regained market access, provided that Greece fully complies with
the requirements and objectives of the adjustment programme.
ENDS
