* German solar power for Monday falls by 2.1 GW

* French consumption seen down as heatwave eases

* Cal'17 sideways as oil heads for weekly loss

PARIS, Sept 2 The German spot power price for early next week delivery rose on Friday on an expected decline in solar power output. The year-ahead contract was under pressure as oil futures fell.

Solar power supply in Germany for Monday is forecast to fall by 2.1 gigawatts (GW) to 4.5 GW compared with 6.6 GW recorded on Friday, according Thomson Reuters data.

German prices are seen rising despite a 2.1 GW increase in wind power supply and a slight fall in consumption with temperatures expected to fall by 2.6 degrees Celsius on average.

In France, power consumption on Monday is seen down by 1.2 GW as temperatures fall by an average 2.2 degrees Celsius after two weeks of scorching weather that boosted demand for air conditioning.

German baseload power for Monday delivery rose 1.5 euro to 32.50 euros ($36.36) a megawatt hour (MWh) compared with the price paid for Friday delivery.

The equivalent French contract was untraded with a bid/ask price of 36.5/37.5 euros/MWh from the Friday close of 33.50 euros/MWh.

Along the forward power curve, prices were mixed on Friday. Benchmark German Cal'17 fell slightly despite gains in coal and gas as oil headed for the biggest weekly loss in nearly eight months.

Cal'17 baseload power 0.08 percent to 25.95 euros/MWh, while the equivalent French contract rose 15 cents or 0.48 percent to 31.60 euros/MWh.

European coal prices for 2017 rose 0.95 percent to $58.7 a tonne. Front-year EU carbon allowances fell 6.85 percent to 4.08 euros a tonne.

The Czech year-ahead position was down 0.5 euros at 26.65 euros/MWh, while the spot price for Monday was untraded, but quoted with a bid/ask price of 33 /36.50 euros/MWh.

($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by William Hardy)