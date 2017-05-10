MILAN May 10 Greek stocks rose for a twelfth straight session on Wednesday, the longest streak since 1991, bringing the country's benchmark index close to erasing all losses it made since reopening after an emergency bourse closure in the summer of 2015.

The surge of the ATG index to fresh 21 month highs comes as Athens looked set to clinch vital bailout loans, a prospect that sent Greek government borrowing costs to the lowest level in more than five years.

The ATG index was up 0.9 percent at 1318 GMT, having earlier risen by as much as 1.2 percent to its highest level since August 3, 2015. Financials and energy stocks provided the biggest boost with Motor Oil and Eurobank both rising more than 2 percent.

Trading on the Athens bourse was suspended for five weeks in June 2015 as part of capital controls imposed to stem outflows of euros that threatened the country's banks its permanence in the euro zone. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)