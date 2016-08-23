European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
LONDON Aug 23 European shares advanced on Tuesday, with builder Persimmon leading the market higher following a solid update and miners recovering after sharp declines in the previous session.
Persimmon rose 4 percent after Britain's second largest housebuilder said its reservation rate had risen an annual 17 percent since the start of July, shrugging off the impact of the Brexit vote, which some fellow builders have warned could slow the property market.
UniCredit also rose nearly 4 percent after sources told Reuters that the chief executive of Poland's biggest insurer PZU was flying to Milan this week for talks with UniCredit on buying its Polish unit and Poland's second-largest bank, Bank Pekao SA.
Among sector gainers, the European basic resources index rose 1.9 percent following a recovery in copper prices after a slump in the previous session. BHP Billiton, Glencore and Anglo American rose 1.8 to 2.4 percent.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.5 percent by 0718 GMT (Reporting by Atul Prakash)
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB