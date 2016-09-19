(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

* European markets rise after losses in previous week

* Firmer oil prices lift shares of energy companies

* Royal Bank of Scotland lifted by broker upgrade

* But Deutsche Bank shares fall again

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Sept 19 European shares rose on Monday, marking a slight rebound after two straight weeks of losses, as gains in banking and energy company shares lifted the region's stock markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index, which had fallen to a six-week low on Friday, rose 0.7 percent. The STOXX 600 remains down by 7 percent so far in 2016.

A rise in the shares of heavyweight banking stocks, which had slumped on Friday following a threatened $14 billion fine on Deutsche Bank from U.S. authorities, added the most points to European stock markets.

Royal Bank of Scotland rose 1.3 percent, as Investec raised its rating on the stock to "hold" from "sell".

However, Deutsche Bank fell another 1.3 percent, extending losses following an 8.5 percent slump in the stock on Sept. 16.

Analysts at U.S. bank Citigroup said while battered bank stocks represented a tempting investment opportunity, buying into the sector would nevertheless represent the "world's biggest contrarian trade."

"History says 'Buy' but our key message is do not 'Underweight' the sector," said Citi analysts, led by Jonathan Stubbs, in a note to clients.

Firmer oil prices also propped up markets, with the STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas index advancing 1.6 percent.

Oil prices rose on Monday after Venezuela said OPEC and non-OPEC producers were close to reaching an output deal, and as clashes in Libya raised concerns that efforts to restart crude exports could be disrupted.

"Firmer oil prices are helping things a bit," said Rupert Baker, a European equity sales executive at Mirabaud Securities.

"We're jagging around a bit at the moment on the European markets, with no clear direction. Last week was a poor one for Europe, and I'd still have a slight downwards bias on the markets," added Baker, citing negative pressures from weak corporate earnings and an anaemic economic backdrop. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Janet Lawrence)