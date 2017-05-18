LONDON May 18 European shares dropped in early
deals on Thursday as political upheaval in Washington D.C.
continued to weigh, though deal-making activity and earnings
updates kept the region's outperformance against global peers
intact.
The pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX. index was down 0.4
percent, while Germany's DAX retreated 0.3 percent and
Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.5 percent, extending
Wednesday's losses after reports that U.S. President Donald
Trump had interfered with an FBI probe, following a week of
tumult at the White House.
Financials and commodity-related sectors, the biggest
beneficiaries of the reflation trade that accelerated in the
aftermath of Trump's election win were the biggest drags.
The more defensive utilities and personal & household goods
sectors made small gains.
Some of the largest individual stock moves were spurred by
fresh M&A action, with shares in Berendsen soaring
nearly 27 percent after French laundry firm Elis made
a $2.6 billion offer for the British rival.
Likewise shares in Swedish debt collector firm Intrum
Justitia dropped more than 8 percent after it proposed a
string of divestments in order to assuage European Commission
concerns over its planned merger with Norwegian rival Lindorff.
Shares in Italy's Fiat Chrysler were also weaker
after the U.S. Justice Department said that it was preparing to
sue the carmaker over excess diesel emissions as early as this
week.
On the positive side, earnings buoyed shares in Royal Mail
, which gained around 3 percent after its first quarter
results, while luxury goods firm Burberry also rose
after its full-year update.
(Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)