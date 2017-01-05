FRANKFURT Jan 5 German baseload power for delivery on Jan. 9 rose 10.2 percent to 52 euros a megawatt hour (MWh) on Thursday on expectations of higher demand and forecasts of low renewable supply.

Day-ahead contracts in Germany and France also rose due to cold weather, which lifted demand.

Thomson Reuters data showed next Monday's projected German usage at 69.8 gigawatt (GW), compared with 61.3 GW recorded for Thursday, and relatively modest wind and solar output levels that day.

Industrial activity returns next week as school holidays end in several states.

Traders said this overrode the effect of rising thermal plant supply of several GW to be provided by operators, citing data supplied by power exchange EEX.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Susan Thomas)