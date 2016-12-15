China's share gains capped, Hong Kong's key index up
* China's c.bank lifts two of its lending rates to rein in debt
ROME Dec 15 Italy's market watchdog Consob has approved the reopening of a debt swap offer by Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena, a crucial plank of a last-ditch attempt by the lender to raise 5 billion euros ($5.2 billion), a source close to the matter said on Thursday.
The watchdog is expected to give the green-light to the bank's share issue on Friday, the source said. ($1 = 0.9599 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Silvia Aloisi)
* China's c.bank lifts two of its lending rates to rein in debt
Jan 25 Dhofar International Development And Investment Holding :
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_01252017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Government inter-ministerial group meets Apple officials in New Delhi. 1:30 pm: India-UAE bilateral meeting in New Delhi. Agreements likely to be signed on investment in India's