LUXEMBOURG Oct 11 Italian Economy Minister Pier
Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday that the European Central Bank must
treat all the banks it oversees in the same way after a media
report said Deutsche Bank had been favoured.
The Financial Times reported on Monday that Deutsche Bank
was given special treatment in the latest stress tests, with the
ECB letting it include the proceeds from the sale of a stake in
Chinese lender Hua Xia even though the deal had not been
concluded.
"I cannot respond to the Financial Times, but it's
absolutely indispensable that there be a level playing field,
even moreso now that there's a banking union," Padoan told
reporters after a meeting of European Union finance ministers in
Luxembourg.
Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena emerged as the
weakest lender in Europe-wide stress tests in 2014 and again in
July and the government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has made
helping it a priority.
