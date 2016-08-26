(Recasts to include Yellen comments, adds quote, updates prices)

By Dhara Ranasinghe and Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON Aug 26 Euro zone government bond yields initially rose after U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen said the case for a rate hike had strengthened recently, but fell again after she remained vague on timing and were down overall on the day.

Markets were positioned cautiously before the speech and were looking for any signs that the Fed might hike rates as soon as next month.

In a speech made following a meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Yellen struck a hawkish note, but markets took heart when she did not specify the timing of such a move.

"At first glance, everyone was looking at the headline that a case for a hike had strengthened," said Christian Lenk, a strategist at DZ Bank. "But what came into focus after the speech was that the word 'September' was not mentioned."

German Bund futures fell 22 ticks in the immediate aftermath before rising again, and were up 17 ticks on the day at 167.64, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The yield on Germany's 10-year bond rose after the comments before falling again, and was down 1.7 basis points on the day at minus 0.09 percent, according to Tradeweb data.

Recent strong U.S. economic data have encouraged some Fed policymakers to believe that interest rates should rise soon.

The Fed lifted rates for the first time in nearly a decade in December, but has kept them on hold since then amid concern that headwinds from abroad and financial market volatility at home could hurt growth.

On Thursday, several policymakers, including San Francisco Fed President John Williams and Kansas City Fed President Esther George, defended the need to raise rates, albeit gradually, to keep the U.S. economy from overheating.

Portugal was one of the only euro zone countries to see its bond yields up on the day. The country has been in focus over the last two weeks as investors assess the implications of a deal between the country and the European Commission to recapitalise state-owned bank CGD.

Credit rating agency DBRS said on Thursday it was difficult to assess the impact on Portugal's government rating from the recapitalisation plan until it was clear whether investors would buy new debt the plan hinges on.

Portugal's 10-year bond yield was up 2 bps at 3.01 percent .

