LONDON, Sept 7 Most euro zone bond yields fell on Wednesday on expectations that poor data from the United States will have put pressure on the European Central Bank to announce further easing measures.

The ECB meets on rates Thursday. On Tuesday, data showed that the U.S. service sector expanded more slowly in August than in July, with the fall the largest since the 2008 financial crisis.

This, on the back of Friday's weak jobs numbers, pushed back expectations for a U.S. rate hike.

"With a September rate hike looking less likely to happen, the ECB might be more pressured to come up with a decision this week on further measures," said Benjamin Schroeder, senior rates strategist at ING.

The ECB is expected to leave rates unchanged when its governing council meets but could use the opportunity to extend its bond-buying scheme and tweak the parameters to ease scarcity issues.

High grade euro zone bond yields fell as a result, led by France, which saw its 10-year bond yield fall 1.1 basis points to 0.10 percent.

Even the yield on the 10-year German Bund edged lower to minus 0.12 percent despite the fact that the German debt management office is due to sell 5 billion euros of 10-year bonds today via an auction.

Yields tend to rise ahead of a planned sale as investors sell outstanding bonds to free up cash to buy the new bonds, which are often offered at a premium to the market rate.

Spanish bonds bucked the trend on the day, rising slightly to 0.95 percent and coming off the lows hit on Tuesday, when the 10-year bond recorded its biggest daily fall since the start of July.

That fall came despite the fact that Spain faces a prolonged political deadlock and potentially a third national election in less than a year, after Acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy last week failed to win parliamentary approval for the formation of a government.

"You had a spike in yields in the run up to last week's vote, and I think with the ECB expected to announce measures this week, Spain is just one of the better yielding bonds in the euro zone," Schroeder said.

For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan)