LONDON, Sept 8 Euro zone bond yields barely budged on Thursday, as a sense of caution moved in ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later in the day.

The ECB is expected to leave rates unchanged and point to further stimulus down the road to boost anaemic inflation and growth in the euro area.

It has already exhausted much of its firepower, so ECB President Mario Draghi has to pick his time and probably has enough arguments to wait a bit longer.

Judging by a fall in bond yields this week, some investors are not ruling out action at Thursday's meeting.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield, which was flat in early trade at minus 0.11 percent, has fallen about 8 basis points this week, while 30-year yields have tumbled about 12 bps.

Most other euro zone bond yields were flat to a touch lower.

Analysts said market expectations are centred around whether the ECB's 1.7 trillion asset-purchase programme will be extended and possible tweaks made to the scheme to increase the pool of eligible bonds.

"A lot of attention is focused on the buying of sovereign bonds and the challenges facing the ECB," said Rabbani Wahhab, senior fixed income portfolio manager at London and Capital. "That's the key focus from our perspective on fixed income."

The ECB faces a shortage of eligible bonds for its asset-purchase programme, with more than 50 percent of the German bonds on the ECB's shopping list estimated to be ineligible for the scheme because they yield less than the deposit rate.

Options open to the ECB include dropping the rule on not buying debt yielding less than the deposit rate, which is at minus 0.40 percent. It could also scrap a rule barring it from buying more than 33 percent of any bond, so long as it does not have a Collective Action Clause.

There has also been talk in recent months that the ECB could consider more radical steps such as a change to the capital key, the system whereby the ECB buys bonds in euro zone countries in proportion to the size of their economies.

Elsewhere, Ireland is due to sell 1 billion euros of 10-year bonds. Appetite for the bonds could be dampened by investors' reluctance to make any moves ahead of the ECB meeting, analyst said.

There was also some focus on Greece, which may sell one or two small bonds after it is included in the ECB's quantitative easing scheme, according to senior officials with knowledge of the matter.

"We would be more motivated to own Greece on the back of its inclusion in an ECB QE programme," said Louis Gargour, CIO at LNG Capital, a London-based hedge fund.

"Once Greece is part of QE bond yields are unlikely to be above 8 percent for much longer," he said, adding that the fund is and has been invested in Greek assets.

Greece's 10-year bond yield is trading at about 8.40 percent . (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe)