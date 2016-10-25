(Corrects reference to 16-month high to towards four-month
By John Geddie
LONDON, Oct 25 Austria's government borrowing
costs pushed towards four-month highs on Tuesday as the country
sold a 70-year bond, the longest debt issued publicly by a euro
zone government.
Vienna has gathered over 5 billion euros of investor
interest in the bond, banks running the deal said on Tuesday, as
well as nearly 5 billion euros more on a new seven-year bond it
is also selling.
Yields on outstanding bonds tend to rise ahead of debt sales
as investors make room in their portfolios for the new supply.
The Alpine republic is set to join a raft of other euro zone
countries that have tapped historically low rates and an
investor hunt for yield to issue ultra-long dated bonds this
year.
Italy, Spain, France and Belgium have all sold 50-year bonds
this year via syndications, where banks place the bonds with a
wide group of investors, while Belgium and Ireland issued
100-year paper in smaller private placements.
"It is safe to say that the length ... is a surprise to the
market although we have flagged repeatedly since the start of
the year the positive environment for long-dated supply," Mizuho
strategist Peter Chatwell said.
Austria's 30-year bond yield edged up to 1.03 percent
on Tuesday, extending a 6 basis point rise from
Monday after the announcement of a possible deal on Monday.
Yields were not far from four-month highs of 1.09 percent hit
earlier this month.
Its longest outstanding bond - debt maturing in 2062 that
was originally sold as a 50-year in 2012 - rose by a similar
amount to hit 1.22 percent, near four-month highs of 1.25
percent struck just over a week ago.
Analysts at ING expect Austria to issue around 1.5 to 2
billion euros of the new 70-year bond, given it was able to
raise 2 billion euros in 2012 with a 50-year bond.
The trillions of euros the European Central Bank has spent
trying to revive the bloc's low inflation outlook has pushed
rates to record lows over the past year.
This has provided a golden moment for euro zone countries to
extend the average maturities of their debt, and build up
insulation against any future repayment crunch like the euro
zone crisis.
Low rates have also seen a wide variety of investors buy up
these ultra-long bonds, not just the institutional investors
such as pension and insurance schemes which typically target
them to bulk up returns on their fixed income investments.
Some asset managers have purchased these bonds for the
outsized capital gains they offer in case the euro zone is
sinking towards a Japan-style decade of deflation.
Other speculators have bought them up betting that the ECB
may add ultra-long debt to its asset-purchase stimulus scheme if
it, as expected, decides to continue quantitative easing beyond
its scheduled end in March 2017.
Elsewhere in Europe, Finland sold around 1 billion euros of
a bond maturing in 2031 on Tuesday, while Britain was also
selling long-dated debt in a key test of investor demand in the
UK after its June vote to leave the EU.
