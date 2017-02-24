BRIEF-Sussex Bancorp announces pricing of common stock offering
* Says public offering of 1.14 million common shares priced at $24.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Feb 24 Germany's two-year government bond yield extended recent declines on Friday and again reached record lows.
The European Central Bank's bond-buying programme and upcoming regulatory changes have helped push short-dated German yields down, a trend exacerbated by investor concern over France's presidential race.
The two-year German Schatz yield fell as low as minus 0.931 percent in early Friday trade as an overnight decline in U.S. Treasury yields spilled over into German bond markets. It is on track to end the week 12 basis points lower -- more than in any single week since July 2012. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Larry King)
MILAN, June 16 Yida International Investment group has presented an expression of interest to buy Esselunga, Italy's fourth biggest supermarket chain, a lawyer representing the Chinese company said on Friday.
* Dinar sets new 17-month high, S&P may upgrade Serbia's rating * Serbian president names next PM after months, reforms seen kept * CEE currencies regain ground after slide due to dollar buying (Updates with new dinar high, Serbian central bank's market intervention, quote on zloty) By Sandor Peto and Aleksandar Vasovic BUDAPEST/BELGRADE, June 16 The dinar hit 17-month highs against the euro, helped by Serbia's reforms to improve revenue collection, which may yi