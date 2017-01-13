LONDON Jan 13 At least four euro zone countries will sell government bonds next week.

* Slovakia on Monday will offer three bonds due in 2024, 2026 and 2029.

* On Tuesday, Germany auctions 5 billion euros of two-year Schatz bonds.

* Spain and France hold debt auctions on Thursday. France is expected to sell up to 10 billion euros of bonds and Spain is to sell bonds due in 2019, 2022 and 2023 .

* Syndicated bond deals from Belgium and Spain are also possible next week, analysts said. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)