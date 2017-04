BRUSSELS, March 8 Greece's international lenders expect to have finished verifying that Athens has carried out promised reforms by the Greek Orthodox Easter in late April or early May, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.

A first review of economic reforms under the bailout plan agreed last August, which Greece wants concluded fast to move on to debt-relief talks, has been held up by disagreement among the lenders over how much more Athens needs to save in public spending, notably on pensions. (Reporting by Tom Koerkermeier; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Madeline Chambers)