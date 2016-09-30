UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ATHENS, Sept 30 The Greek and international banking systems were "safe" and tools were in place to protect them from any impact from the crisis engulfing Deutsche Bank , Greek central bank chief Yannis Stournaras said on Friday.
Deutsche, which employs around 100,000 people, has been in turmoil after being handed a demand for up to $14 billion earlier in September from the U.S. authorities for misselling mortgage-backed securities.
"I am not worried. We have tools in our hands to protect ourselves from any unfavorable developments," Stournaras told reporters, responding to a question. "But I don't believe this will happen," he added. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts