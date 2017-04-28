By Patpicha Tanakasempipat
| PHUKET, Thailand, April 28
Thai baby whose murder was shown on Facebook Live earlier this
week said he was too distraught and intent on getting police to
the crime scene to worry about getting the horrific videos taken
down.
The gruesome incident this week highlights how those most
affected by offensive content are usually too distracted to
report it to the authorities. It also exposes the challenges
that live streaming content poses to both governments monitoring
for offensive material on the internet and the companies that
host online content.
On Monday, in an abandoned building in the Thai seaside
resort of Phuket, 20-year-old Wuttisan Wongtalay turned on
Facebook Live from his mobile phone. Then he picked up his
11-month-old daughter in her pink dress, tied a rope around her
neck and hanged her. A second short video briefly shows her
lifeless body. After that, he turned off the camera and killed
himself.
For the family of little Natalie Triratana, removing the
videos was the last thing on their minds when they first popped
up on Wuttisan's Facebook feed at around 4.50 p.m. on Monday.
Her mother's cousin, Suksan Buachanit, said he called
Thailand's 191 police hotline to ask for help locating the
building. By the time police and relatives found it, it was too
late.
"A local reporter told me to report it (to Facebook) but we
were all occupied at the scene," Suksan told Reuters in Phuket.
It took more than a day - and 370,000 views - before
Facebook removed those few minutes of video.
CLEVELAND SHOOTING
Others that Reuters spoke to in Phuket who had seen the
videos, including friends and relatives of the dead girl's
parents, said they were too preoccupied by the tragedy to report
the incident to Facebook.
For the social media company, with nearly 2 billion users,
it was yet another case that exposed the challenges of quickly
spotting and removing offensive content. The killing of the baby
in Thailand followed the live broadcast shooting of an elderly
man in Cleveland, Ohio.
In that incident, it took two hours to remove the video,
bringing intense criticism on the social media giant and
prompting it to promise "ways that new technologies can help us
make sure Facebook is a safe environment".
It was unclear how many viewers alerted Facebook to the
killing of the baby. Facebook did not respond to questions.
But by the morning the baby's murder had been reported in
local media and was one of the most talked about stories in
Thailand. Several local and international journalists told
Reuters they had reported the videos to Facebook and asked the
company for comment.
The head of Thailand's police's Technology Crime Suppression
Division, Supachet Chokchai, said he was alerted to the baby
murder videos by police in Phuket but he declined to say when
that was. The division monitors online content ranging from
anti-monarchy content to fraudulent websites.
It also has a hotline for the public to call in tip-offs
about offensive content.
Nor would Supachet say when police then asked the digital
ministry to get in touch with Facebook. The ministry said by the
time police reported the videos on Tuesday afternoon it had
already heard about them from an anonymous tip-off and had told
Facebook.
The ministry contacted Facebook through a "direct channel"
at noon on Tuesday, according to Somsak Khaosuwan, the
ministry's deputy permanent secretary. He did not elaborate on
what the direct channel was or say whom the ministry contacted
at Facebook.
It was only just after 5.00 p.m. - about five hours later
and more than a full day after the videos were first streamed -
that Facebook took them down.
ILLEGAL AND HARMFUL CONTENT
A Facebook statement called the incident "appalling" and
said there was "absolutely no place for content of this kind" on
the network. It did not respond to Reuters questions as to why
it took so long to remove the videos.
Thai police said they would review ways to take down online
content after the killing.
Police blamed the delay partly on the time difference
between the United States, where Facebook is headquartered, and
Thailand. They did not explain at exactly which stage the time
difference had proved problematic, however.
A spokesman for the police also said the force was tight on
staffing.
Thailand, along with other authoritarian governments in
Asia, is more geared up to monitor politically sensitive content
online.
Censorship has been ramped up since a 2014 coup and hundreds
of websites have been blocked or shut down for content deemed
inappropriate or offensive.
Thailand is further tightening controls on internet users.
This week, Thailand's national telecoms regulator ordered
all internet service providers to block web content deemed
illegal by the courts within a week or face having their
licenses revoked.
Thailand is also working on a cyber security bill that would
allow the state to conduct large-scale surveillance in the name
of national security by wiretapping telephones and computers
without the need for court approval.
(Additional reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Panarat
Thepgumpanat in BANGKOK; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre, Matthew
Tostevin and Bill Tarrant)