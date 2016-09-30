LOS ANGELES, Sept 30 Disney has launched a new
line of "Star Wars" figurines that are replicas of characters in
the upcoming "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" movie, the first
standalone film from the hugely popular sci-fi franchise hitting
cinemas in December.
The movie, starring "The Theory of Everything" actress
Felicity Jones and Oscar winner Forest Whitaker, follows a group
of rebels fighting for freedom in the "Star Wars" universe.
Disney, which bought "Star Wars" creator George Lucas'
Lucasfilm Ltd in 2012, also launched on Friday a contest for
fans to make homemade films with the toys though little has been
given away about the movie.
The winners will see their work and a screening of "Rogue
One" at Lucasfilm' San Francisco headquarters.
(Reporting By Rollo Ross, editing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian and
Deepa Babington)