Sept 19 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
Sept 19
JULIUS BAER
The Swiss private bank said it had hired Florence Rollet to
be its new head of marketing, taking over from co-heads Nicole
Chandrashekara and Marco Parroni.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
The Swiss bank named Bill Johnson as head of Asset
Management Americas and Michel Degen as head of Asset Management
Switzerland and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa),
according to a memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by the
company.
NEON UNDERWRITING LTD
The insurer operating in the specialist Lloyd's market
appointed Andrew Thornton as an underwriter and solicitor, M&A
tax insurance.
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC
The company appointed Ashwin Belur and Dhiran Dookhi to its
insurance investment solutions group.
NEWCORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The alternative real estate investment manager appointed
Neil Sarkhel as an associate and Iain Cobban as an assistant
investment manager.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The multi-asset investor appointed five new members to AXA
IM Chorus, its new investment team focused on liquid absolute
return strategies.
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC
The boutique investment bank said it had hired Marshall
Taylor as a managing director and national healthcare leader in
its transaction advisory services group in Dallas.
MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The asset management arm of Macquarie Group, named
Markus Rottler head of distribution for the German professional
buyer market.
MUFG UNION BANK N.A
The unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
appointed Lisa Roberts as head of private wealth management for
Northern California and the Pacific Northwest.
(Compiled by Shalom Aarons and John Benny)