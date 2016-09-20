Sept 20 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LEGAL & GENERAL CAPITAL
The investment arm of Legal & General Group, said
it had appointed Stephen Halliwell as its new chief financial
officer.
RPMI RAILPEN
The British investment management company for trustees of
the Railways Pension Scheme said it had appointed Anna Rule as
head of property.
MUFG INVESTOR SERVICES
The global asset servicing arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group said it had appointed Kate Stallard as executive
director, business development in EMEA.
BUPA GLOBAL
The international health insurance arm of British private
healthcare group Bupa Insurance Ltd Sheldon Kenton
would replace Robert Lang as managing director.
KKR & CO LP
The U.S. private equity firm said Paul Yang, who has two
decades of industry experience in Asia, would lead its
operations in Greater China as the firm seeks to expand the
scope of investments in the region.
THOMAS MILLER INVESTMENT LTD
The wealth management company appointed Simon Nicol as
pension principal.
(Compiled by John Benny and Shalom Aarons)