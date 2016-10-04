(Corrects name to Rejal from Rejpal in Willis Towers Watson item)

Oct 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CAIRN CAPITAL LTD

The asset management and advisory firm named Asif Godall deputy chief investment officer.

BRYAN, GARNIER AND CO

The European investment bank appointed Gary Lilley as managing director for European sales.

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON

Risk adviser and insurance broker promoted Sara Rejal to head of liquid alternatives and Karen Dolenec to head of real assets, effective immediately. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)