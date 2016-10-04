Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Corrects name to Rejal from Rejpal in Willis Towers Watson item)
Oct 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CAIRN CAPITAL LTD
The asset management and advisory firm named Asif Godall deputy chief investment officer.
BRYAN, GARNIER AND CO
The European investment bank appointed Gary Lilley as managing director for European sales.
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
Risk adviser and insurance broker promoted Sara Rejal to head of liquid alternatives and Karen Dolenec to head of real assets, effective immediately. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)