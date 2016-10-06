BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
TEMASEK HOLDINGS
The Singapore state investor hired veteran Goldman Sachs dealmaker John Vaske as joint head, North America, effective Jan. 16.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
The company's private banking unit hired Jon Wingent as head of portfolio specialists.
STANDARD LIFE
Imran Ahmad has been appointed investment director in the company's emerging market debt team.
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.