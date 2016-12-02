With plastic bags and plates, China tries to cure its corn hangover
* China has bought corn for years to boost incomes, food security
Dec 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
The accounting services firm said it appointed two senior executives to its national tax department in the United States.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The bank has reshuffled its European bond syndicate desk, according to an internal memo seen by IFR, as it continues to reorganize its business following the arrival in May of Matthew Westerman from Goldman Sachs as co-head of banking.
STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP
The investment bank said it hired two financial advisers at the private client group office of its broker-dealer unit, Stifel Nicolaus & Co Inc. (Compiled by Komal Khettry and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
* China has bought corn for years to boost incomes, food security
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte, the country's fourth-largest bank by assets, on Thursday reported a 6 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, boosted by strong performance in its consumer and corporate loan portfolios.
* WESTERN ALLIANCE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2016 FINANCIAL RESULTS