BRIEF-Centerra Gold hedges portion of 2017 copper production
* Centerra Gold Inc says has no plans to hedge any of unstreamed gold production from mount milligan
Jan 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
EVESTMENT
Investment data and analytics firm named Stephen White as EMEA marketing manager based in the company's London office.
CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said Chief Financial Officer Benita Warmbold would retire in June.
BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO
The asset management firm named Karen See as co-manager of its Japanese income growth fund and Felicia Hjertman as co-manager of the Japanese smaller companies fund, effective immediately.
AVIVA PLC
Aviva Investors, the asset management business of Aviva Plc , appointed Kris McPhail as assistant fund manager on the Lime Property Fund.
KEMPEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The investment services provider appointed Ben Kramer as director within its institutional relations and marketing team, effective April 1.
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
The accounting services firm appointed Herb Engert as global private equity leader, effective Jan. 1.
PWC
The audit and advisory firm said Jim Bichard will lead its UK insurance practice. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
* GARTNER - CO AND ITS UNITS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT AMONG GARTNER, OTHER LOAN PARTIES PARTY THERETO, LENDERS PARTY THERETO AND JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.
* On January 18, 2017 co, unit entered into a series of agreements - SEC filing