European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 bln North Sea sale
LONDON, June 16 The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Feb 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MORGAN STANLEY
Morgan Stanley has launched a senior coverage group in its EMEA fixed income capital markets business, which will be headed up by former financial institutions group co-head Cecile Hillary.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Swiss financial services provider Credit Suisse AG appointed two senior executives in its private banking business in India.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
HSBC said it has appointed Terence Chiu as head of commercial banking in Hong Kong.
SAÏD HOLDINGS LTD
The Bermuda-based private investment firm appointed two senior advisers to boost its expertise in real estate and direct equity investments.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Glenn Morgan has been named head of equities for Australia at Deutsche Bank, a person familiar with the matter has told IFR.
JP MORGAN CHASE & CO
The bank has hired Sridhar Kanthadai as head of its transaction banking business in Asia, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to IFR. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn ratings on seven Deutsche Bank AG issues and revised ratings on a further four to assign 'emr' suffixes following discovery of an error in the application of criteria with respect to these issues. The rating actions are as follows: Suffixes of 'emr' have been assigned to ratings of issues with ISIN numbers XS0355551291, XS0347741455, XS0371238469 and XS0315425701 to reflect embedded ma
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. homebuilding fell for a third straight month in May to the lowest level in eight months as construction activity declined broadly, which could raise concerns that the housing market recovery was faltering.