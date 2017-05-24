May 24 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NORTHERN TRUST CORP
The wealth and asset manager said it appointed Wim van
Ooijen to lead its business activities in Switzerland, effective
immediately.
ROTHSCHILD GLOBAL ADVISORY
The advisory firm made four senior appointments to
strengthen its North American business.
BLUEMOUNTAIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
The investment firm said it appointed Michael Mauboussin to
a newly-created position of Director of Research to enhance the
firm's investment process.
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC
The insurer appointed Pretty Sagoo as head of the strategic
business for its pension risk transfer unit.
NEPTUNE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
The fund manager appointed Holly Cassell to the positions of
deputy manager of its UK mid-cap fund and co-fund manager of its
UK opportunities fund.
(Compiled by John Benny and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)