(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/TOKYO/SINGAPORE, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of 38 classes from 14 FirstMac RMBS transactions. All transactions are backed by pools of conforming Australian residential mortgages sourced directly or through third-party introducers. The mortgages were originated in the name of nominee companies on behalf of the trustee, FirstMac Fiduciary Services Pty Ltd, and sold to the various trusts through FirstMac warehouses. A full list of rating action can be found at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that available credit enhancement supports the notes' current ratings, the agency's expectations of Australia's economic conditions and the performance of the underlying loans, which have remained in line with the agency's expectations. FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1-2007 had the highest level of 30+days arrears at 3.85% at end-2016, while FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust No.4 Series 3-2016 recorded the lowest level of 0.16%. This compared with Fitch's 2Q16 Dinkum RMBS Index of 1.14%. The transactions have performed within Fitch's expectations, with minimal losses. The transactions have lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI), with policies provided by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited (Insurer Financial Strength Rating: A+/Stable) and QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited (Insurer Financial Strength Rating: AA-/Stable). Since closing 88 loans have defaulted across the 14 FirstMac transactions rated by Fitch, resulting in zero losses across the outstanding Fitch-rated notes. LMI covered 87% of the losses, with the rest covered by excess spread. The default model was only run for FirstMac 3-2016. It was not run for the remaining transactions in accordance with Fitch's criteria, as the outstanding ratings are either only 'AAAsf' or a rated junior note is present with no subordination, the transactions do not have revolving periods and a review of pre-determined performance triggers indicates the transactions display stable asset performance. RATING SENSITIVITIES Sequential pay down has increased credit enhancement for each transaction's senior notes, with the 'AAAsf' rated notes able to withstand many multiples of the latest reported arrears. The ratings are not expected to be affected by any foreseeable change in performance. The ratings of all the FirstMac transactions' class A notes are independent of downgrade to the LMI providers' ratings. Class B notes of FirstMac 1-2007 may be downgraded if there is deterioration in performance, with losses being above expectations, a significant reduction in the payment of LMI claims or a significant decrease in excess spread. The notes may also be downgraded if Fitch no longer expects the issuer to call the transaction. Fitch's analysis excludes credit to excess spread. No charge-offs have been recorded on any notes. USE OF THIRD PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10 Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by, Fitch in relation to this rating action. DATA ADEQUACY Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the information it has received about the performance of the asset pools and the transactions. There were no findings that were material to this analysis. Fitch has not reviewed the results of any third-party assessment of the asset portfolio as part of its ongoing monitoring. As part of its ongoing monitoring, Fitch reviewed a small targeted sample of FirstMac Limited's origination files and found the information contained in the reviewed files to be adequately consistent with the originator's policies and practices and the other information provided to the agency about the asset portfolio. Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied upon for the agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating methodologies indicates that it is adequately reliable. SOURCES OF INFORMATION The information below was used in the analysis: Loan-by-loan data provided by FirstMac Limited as at end-2016; Transaction reporting data provided by FirstMac Limited as at end-2016; and Loan enforcement details provided by FirstMac Limited as at end-2016. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated notes is public. The full list of rating action is shown below with balances as at end-2016: FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1-2007: AUD63.4m Class A notes (ISIN AU0000FMAHA0) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; AUD7.7m Class AB notes (ISIN AU3FN0001889) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and AUD27.0m Class B notes (ISIN AU3FN0001897) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable. FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1-2010: AUD92.3m Class A-3 notes (ISIN AU3FN0011441) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and AUD18.3m Class AB notes (ISIN AU3FN0011458) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 2-2011: AUD10.8m Class A-2 notes (ISIN AU3FN0014775) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; AUD87.7m Class A-3 notes (ISIN AU3FN0014783) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and AUD7.8m Class AB notes (ISIN AU3FN0014791) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1-2012: AUD83.4m Class A-2 notes (ISIN AU3FN0016135) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and AUD8.7m Class AB notes (ISIN AU3FN0016143) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 3-2012: AUD71.9m Class A-1 notes (ISIN AU3FN0017570) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; AUD73.0m Class A-2 notes (ISIN AU3CB0203313) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and AUD12.6m Class AB notes (ISIN AU3FN0017588) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1E-2013: AUD59.2m Class A-1 notes (ISIN AU3FN0019436) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; AUD125.8m Class A-2R notes (ISIN AU3FN0031571) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and AUD17.8m Class AB notes (ISIN AU3FN0019279) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 2E-2013: AUD24.8m Class A-1 notes (ISIN AU3FN0020939) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and AUD133.1m Class A-2R notes (ISIN AU3FN0033478) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust No.4 Series 1A-2014: AUD57.8Class A-1 notes (ISIN AU3FN0023453) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; AUD248.5m Class A-2R notes (ISIN AU3FN0031670) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and AUD11.7m Class A-3 notes (ISIN AU3FN0023461) affirmed at ' AAAsf '; Outlook Stable. Firstmac Mortgage Funding Trust No.4 Series 2-2014: AUD110.9m Class A-1 notes (ISIN AU3FN0024618) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; AUD188.4m Class A-2 notes (ISIN AU3FN0024626) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and AUD14.8m Class A-3 notes (ISIN AU3FN0024634) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. FIRSTMAC MORTGAGE FUNDING TRUST NO. 4 SERIES 3PP-2014: AUD319.3m Class A-1 notes (ISIN AU3FN0025813) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and AUD18.8m Class A-2 notes (ISIN AU3FN0025821) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. Firstmac Mortgage Funding Trust No. 4 Series 1-2015: AUD318.3m Class A-1 notes (ISIN AU3FN0027405) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; AUD212.2m Class A-2 notes (ISIN AU3FN0027413) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and AUD25.9m Class A-3 notes (ISIN AU3FN0027421) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. Firstmac Mortgage Funding Trust No.4 Series 2-2015: AUD275.7m Class A-1a notes (ISIN AU3FN0029427) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; AUD25.0m Class A-1b notes (ISIN AU3CB0233880) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; AUD0.0m Class A-1R notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and AUD19.8m Class A-2 notes (ISIN AU3FN0029435) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. Firstmac Mortgage Funding Trust No. 4 Series 2-2016: AUD339.5m Class A-1a notes (ISIN AU3FN0031365) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; AUD17.1m Class A-1b notes (ISIN AU3FN0031373) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and AUD31.4m Class A-2 notes (ISINAU3FN0031381) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. Firstmac Mortgage Funding Trust No. 4 Series 3-2016: AUD478.0m Class A-1 notes (ISIN AU3FN0032728) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and AUD40.3m Class A-2 notes (ISIN AU3FN0032736) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. Applicable Criteria APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (pub. 30 Aug 2016) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 01 Sep 2016) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016) here Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS (pub. 28 Jul 2016) here Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jun 2016) here Related Research FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust No. 4 Series 1A-2014 here FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust No. 4 Series 3-2016 here FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1-2007 (Australia RMBS) here FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1-2010 here FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1-2012 here FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 2-2011 here FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 3-2012 here Firstmac Mortgage Funding Trust No. 4 Series 1-2015 here Firstmac Mortgage Funding Trust No.4 Series 2-201 5 - New Issue here Firstmac Mortgage Funding Trust No.4 Series 2-2014 here Firstmac Mortgage Funding Trust No.4 Series 2-2016 here Firstmac Mortgage Funding Trust No.4 Series 3PP-2014 here Firstmac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1E-2013 - New Issue here Firstmac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 2E-2013 here 