(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the City
of Porto's
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BB+'. The
Outlooks are Stable. The Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR has
been affirmed at
'B'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's base case scenario of stable
budgetary
performance and low debt metrics, despite moderately growing
debt levels over
the medium-term. The Stable Outlook reflects that on Portugal
(BB+/Stable).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Rating Constraint
Porto's ratings remain constrained by the Portuguese sovereign,
in accordance
with Fitch's criteria. The intrinsic credit profile of Porto is
stronger than
its ratings indicate, due to the city's healthy budgetary
performance, low debt,
as well as sound liquidity. A prudent administration and
Porto's role as
service centre in north Portugal are also credit- positive.
As with other Portuguese cities, the accounts and budgets of
Porto are overseen
by the central government and its financial liabilities are
approved by the
National Court of Accounts. The limited role of the intermediate
tiers of
government (province and region) in Portugal strengthens the
link between the
central government and cities.
Solid Budgetary Performance
Porto has maintained high operating margins through cycles, at
above 17% since
2009. This, coupled with flexibility on capex, has allowed the
city to report a
surplus before debt variation every year over the same period.
The 2016
preliminary accounts confirm the city's consistent performance
with an operating
margin of 24%, partly driven by one-off tax and fee revenue.
Preliminary tax
revenues of EUR105.2 million in 2016 were up 21.2% year on year.
The 2017 draft budget presents a moderate operating revenue
forecast of EUR153.1
million. It includes a property tax reduction of 10%, with a
marginal effect on
overall operating revenue. Nevertheless, it allocates higher
opex and capex
mostly to street and housing refurbishment, as well as fostering
local economic
activity. Fitch expects opex to grow above 5% and a marked
increase in capex of
30%, after several years of low investments.
Fitch's base case scenario expects softer, albeit still robust,
budgetary
indicators for Porto in 2017, with an operating margin around
15% and the
capital account partly funded with debt.
Low Debt, Moderate Increase Expected
Porto reduced outstanding debt to EUR33.3 million in 2016, from
EUR80.1 million
in 2015, following a EUR28.7 million expropriation settlement
used to redeem
debt ahead of schedule. Debt-to-current revenue was at a record
low of 18% at
end-2016 according to preliminary results, and the
administration plans to take
on new debt in 2017 of around EUR20 million, to fund
rehabilitation of housing
and public infrastructure. Fitch expects gradual debt growth,
towards 50% of
current revenues over the medium-term, after several years of
deleveraging.
Porto has no contingent liabilities and retains control over the
public sector,
which posted a surplus in 2016.
Elections Forthcoming
Elections are scheduled in October 2017, and Fitch expects a
continuation of the
city's prudent financial policy. Disclosure of information is
satisfactory and
precise, including the annual financial results of all public
bodies within its
scope.
With an estimated population of 218,000 in 2014, the City of
Porto is the
second-largest cultural, administrative and economic Portuguese
centre,
providing services to a greater metropolitan area of 14
municipalities with 1.7
million inhabitants. GDP resumed growth in 2014, and is expected
to grow around
1.5%-2% p.a. over the next two years, driven by the healthy
performance of the
external and hospitality sectors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Porto's intrinsic credit profile is well above the sovereign's,
and will
continue to be strong under our base case scenario. However,
Porto's IDRs are
constrained by the sovereign IDRs and are therefore sensitive to
changes of the
sovereign rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patricio Novales
Associate Director
+34 93 323 84 17
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Avda. Diagonal, 601,
Barcelona 08028
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 84 10
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1020407
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001