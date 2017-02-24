(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
affirmed PT Finnet
Indonesia's (Finnet) National Long-Term Rating at 'A(idn)' with
a Stable
Outlook.
The affirmation reflects Finnet's conservative financial
profile, stable cash
flow, and strong operational linkage and moderate strategic
linkage with its
ultimate parent, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom). The
rating continues
to reflect the company's small operational scale, with EBITDA
that is lower than
that of peers on the National rating scale.
'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher-rated
category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Linkage with Telkom: Finnet's rating benefits from a one-notch
uplift due to
linkages with Telkom, which indirectly holds a 60% of the
company. Evidence of
parental support includes provision of a stand-by shareholder
loan from its
direct shareholder, PT Multimedia Nusantara (Metra), which is
wholly owned by
Telkom. In addition, IDR200bn of Finnet's medium-term notes were
fully
subscribed by Telkom's pension fund. We also took into
consideration Finnet's
growing importance to Telkom's business plans in our assessment
of the
parent-subsidiary linkage.
Stable Cash Flows: We expect the bill payment aggregator
business to continue to
account for more than 95% of Finnet's revenue and remain the
cash flow driver in
the medium term. About 90% of this segment's revenue is derived
from Telkomsel's
prepaid vouchers sales, which we expect to be stable and able to
mitigate the
concentration risk. Telkomsel, which is 65% owned by Telkom, is
the leading
mobile operator in Indonesia in terms of subscribers. It
recorded subscriber
base growth of about 10% yoy in 9M16. Finnet will benefit from
Telkomsel's
growth, as well as the shift from traditional to modern channels
for sales of
prepaid vouchers as more subscribers are exposed into banking
services and
modern trade channels.
Conservative Financial Profile, Adequate Liquidity: We expect
Finnet's credit
profile to remain conservative despite increasing working
capital needs. We
expect FFO-adjusted leverage to decrease to below 2x in 2017 and
remain below 2x
through to 2020, and FFO-interest coverage to improve to above
5x over the same
period. Finnet is likely to generate more than IDR100bn in cash
flow from
operations (CFO) in 2017 to adequately cover capex and dividend
payments. Finnet
also still has unutilised bank lines and shareholder loans of
IDR249bn that are
available until the end of 2017.
Lower Margin in New Business: The bill payment aggregator
business started in
4Q15, and expanded substantially in 2016. Expansion into sales
via modern,
non-bank channels has affected overall margin, as these have
lower pricing
spread, in line with the industry. While we expect pricing and
the share of
sales via modern channels to stabilise, risks of further margin
decline remain.
Lower margin may affect cash flow generation and potentially
delay deleveraging.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
There are no directly comparable peers in the same industry
rated on the
Indonesian national scale, so Fitch has compared Finnet to
companies in other
sectors, such as PT Berlina Tbk (Berlina, A-(idn)/Stable).
Berlina has
relatively higher margins, but it also has higher leverage and
lower cash flow
coverage. Fitch assesses Finnet's credit profile to be similar
to that of
Berlina as both entities have comparable EBITDA, and generate
cash flows from
transactions with entities that have strong financial profiles.
Finnet's rating also includes a one-notch uplift from Finnet's
standalone rating
of 'A-(idn)'. The uplift reflects a moderate linkage between
Finnet and its
ultimate parent, Telkom, which has provided tangible financial
support in the
form of shareholder loans. Finnet's business is also
strategically important for
Telkom, in line with the group's plan to increase its role in
Indonesia's
financial technology market.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Tariffs and transaction fees to remain stable in 2017-2020.
- Payment aggregator transactions with Telkomsel to grow by 10%
a year in
2017-2020.
- Capex of IDR30bn-60bn in 2017-2020.
- Dividend payout ratio of 50%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Stronger linkage with Telkom, which may take the form of
stronger operational
ties between the two companies.
- Further improvement in scale with EBITDA rising above USD50m
(2016: USD15m)
while maintaining FFO-adjusted leverage below 1.5x.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Weakening linkage to Telkom.
- FFO-adjusted leverage above 2x on a sustained basis.
- EBITDA margin below 2.2% on a sustained basis.
LIQUIDITY
Wider Funding Access, Sufficient Liquidity: Finnet repaid its
11% five-year
medium-term notes in 2016, and refinanced it with short-term
bank loans. Finnet
has also secured an uncommitted revolving credit facility with
IDR300bn limit,
of which it has used IDR220bn as at end-2016.
The company also has access to shareholder loans that will still
be available
until November 2017. Finnet has used IDR82bn out of the IDR250bn
limit.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
PT Finnet Indonesia
--National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olly Prayudi
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6812
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor Suite 2403
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
