(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating's (IDRs) of Santander Totta, SGPS, S.A.
and Banco
Santander Totta, S.A. (BST). The Outlook on these ratings is
Stable. A full list
of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING
The IDRs of Santander Totta and its fully-owned bank subsidiary,
BST, reflect
Fitch's view that there is a high probability of support from
its Spanish parent
bank Banco Santander, S.A. (Santander; A-/Stable) if needed,
given Santander
Totta's activities in Portugal are strategically important to
the group. This is
reflected in the Support Ratings (SR) of '2'.
The Long-Term IDRs of both entities stand at 'BBB' and are
capped at two notches
above that of the Portuguese sovereign (BB+/Stable), in line
with the
limitations on notching banks above the sovereign, as per
Fitch's criteria. The
Stable Outlooks on these IDRs mirror that of the sovereign.
Available support from the parent is reflected in the higher of
the two possible
Short-Term IDRs for banks with a Long-term IDR of 'BBB'.
VR
Santander Totta's Viability Rating (VR) is underpinned by the
bank's
capitalisation, which provides a moderate buffer against the
risks of operating
in a vulnerable economic environment. The rating also factors in
better-than-sector average asset quality indicators, its growing
franchise, the
benefits from being part of the Santander group in terms of
management expertise
and potential contingent funding, and the challenge of
successfully integrating
Banco Internacional do Funchal, S.A.'s (Banif) assets and
liabilities acquired
in late 2015.
At end-2016, Santander Totta's capitalisation compared well with
local peers,
but remained vulnerable to risks arising from its operating
environment. The
entity's phased-in and fully loaded CET1 ratios stood at 15.7%
and 14.9%,
respectively, and, together with good coverage levels for
impaired loans,
provide meaningful buffers against unexpected asset quality
shocks. The bank's
asset quality metrics remain better than the sector average
despite worsening in
2016 due to the lower quality of the loan portfolio acquired
from Banif, which
led to an increase in the credit-at-risk (CaR) to total loans
ratio from 4.4% at
end-2015 to 6.4% at end-2016. Fitch believes that the bank is
well-placed to
manage down these risks given its prudent risk-management
approach.
The Banif acquisition enhanced BST's national market share,
revenue generation
capacity and profitability. Profitability remained resilient in
2016, with
higher fee and interest income offsetting an increase in
operating expenses due
to integration costs. While economic growth prospects are muted,
Fitch expects
further improvements in profitability metrics in the medium
term, driven
primarily by from lower retail deposits rates, Banif-related
synergies and good
cost control. Loan impairment charges should be manageable,
although they remain
sensitive to economic uncertainty.
Fitch equalises theVRs) of Santander Totta and its wholly-owned
banking
subsidiary BST to reflect common supervision, moderate double
leverage and the
dominance of BST in the Santander Totta group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING
The IDRs of Santander Totta and BST are sensitive to a change in
the sovereign
rating. The IDRs and the SR are also sensitive to a change in
Fitch's
assumptions around Santander's propensity or ability to support
its Portuguese
subsidiary. In a higher sovereign rating environment, these
would likely be
notched down once from the parent's IDR, underpinned by the
strategic importance
of the subsidiaries, but also supported by common branding,
strong synergies and
integration with the parent, and a wide range of shared risk
management and
operational policies and procedures.
VR
An upgrade of Santander Totta and BST's VRs would be contingent
on an upgrade of
the sovereign rating, together with improvements in asset
quality and
profitability. Conversely, asset quality deterioration or a
reduction in
capitalisation levels would be rating negative. Additionally,
the VR of
Santander Totta is also sensitive to an increase in double
leverage.
The rating actions are as follows:
Santander Totta:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
VR: affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
BST:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
VR: affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Josu Fabo, CFA
Director
+34 93 494 3464
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Avinguda Diagonal, 601, 2nd Floor
08028 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Arnau Autonell
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1712
Committee Chairperson
Bjorn Norrman
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel:
+34 93 323
8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
