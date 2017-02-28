(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'AAA'
rating to
Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) senior unsecured notes offering. The
proceeds will be
used for general corporate purposes. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Actelion Acquisition: JNJ will acquire Actelion Ltd. (Actelion)
for $30 billion
cash. The transaction will be funded using off shore cash.
Actelion will spin
off its Research and Development (R&D) business as a separate
publicly-traded
(Switzerland) company immediately prior to the completion of the
acquisition.
JNJ will receive 16% of the R&D NewCo shares, with the option to
acquire an
additional 16% through a convertible note. Actelion generated
roughly $1.8
billion in revenues during the first nine months of 2016. Fitch
views the
transaction as strategically sound, as JNJ will gain a number of
approved and
in-development therapies.
The acquisition gives JNJ five currently-marketed therapies
(Opsumit, Tracleer,
Uptravi, Veletri and Ventavis) for the treatment of pulmonary
hypertension and
two currently-marketed specialty products, Valchlor gel
(cutaneous T-cell
lymphoma) and Zavesca (Gaucher disease in the U.S./Nieman-Pick
disease in
Europe). JNJ also receives three pipeline products: ponesimod
(in phase 3
development for the treatment of multiple sclerosis), cadazolid
(in phase 3
development for the treatment Clostridium difficile-associated
diarrhea) and an
option on ACT-132577 (in phase 2 development for the treatment
resistant
hypertension). The 16% stake in the R&D NewCo also provides for
potential
longer-term financial benefits through passive stock price
appreciation and/or
future R&D collaborations.
Innovation-Driven Growth Despite Headwinds: Fitch expects that
JNJ will continue
to generate moderate intermediate-term top-line organic growth,
despite facing a
number of challenges during 2017 and beyond. The company
continues to bring
innovative new products to market and expand the utilization of
established
products and franchises. Nevertheless, unfavorable foreign
exchange rates and
competition in select franchises dampened reported sales growth
during 2016.
Remicade faced biosimilar competition in Europe during 2015 and
in the U.S. in
late-2016. The negative effect on sales has been moderate so
far.
JNJ pursues innovation across all three of its business
segments, which provides
it with favorable long-term growth prospects, as well as
opportunities to
support margins. R&D intensity is greatest in its
biopharmaceutical business,
followed by the medical device segment. The company also pursues
collaborations
and outright acquisitions to supplement its internal new product
development
efforts. This strategy has produced a significant number of
innovative,
value-added medical therapies and products. While the consumer
business is not
as R&D intensive, innovation is still a key component in
defending and advancing
JNJ's franchises in this segment.
Broad Portfolio Mitigates Risk: JNJ operates with three business
segments and a
large diversified product portfolio, reducing its operational
and financial
reliance on any individual product. It employs a decentralized
business model
with its various franchises to promote receptivity to their
respective markets,
while maintaining a strong cultural-centric philosophy driven by
its
longstanding credo. The company develops and manufactures
consumer
healthcare-related products, medical devices and
pharmaceutical/biologic
therapies. Its diverse business model also enables JNJ to pursue
a broad array
of treatment advancements that offer growth opportunities.
JNJ's largest selling product, Remicade, accounts for roughly
9.7% of sales. It
is also a biologic, which typically faces patent slopes as
opposed to patent
cliffs like traditional, small-molecule drugs. This dynamic
mitigates the risk
of generic/biosimilar competition. The next three largest
products, in total,
account for less than 10% of company sales, so Fitch views the
company's patent
expiration risk as manageable.
Free Cash Flow (FCF) for Growth and Shareholder Returns: Fitch
looks for JNJ to
produce strong annual FCF (operating cash flow minus capital
expenditures minus
dividends) 2017 of $7 billion-$8.5 billion. Moderate organic
sales growth and
incrementally improving margins, aided by an improving sales mix
and a continued
focus on costs, should support solid cash flow from operations,
offset by
manageable capital expenditures and dividends. Fitch expects JNJ
will prioritize
cash deployment for dividends, internal/external growth
opportunities and then
for share repurchases.
JNJ will likely remain acquisitive, focusing on targets or
products that offer
innovation and growth in the health care sector. Fitch expects
the company to
finance its transactions within the context of its 'AAA' credit
profile.
Shareholder-focused activities, such as dividend increases and
share repurchases
will presumably continue, and Fitch believes the company will
finance these
primarily with FCF.
Current Leverage/Limited Flexibility: Fitch believes JNJ will
operate with
leverage consistent with its 'AAA' rating and with solid
liquidity supported by
significant cash balances and ample access to credit markets.
However, current
leverage of 1.0x leaves the company little flexibility to take
on additional
debt. JNJ holds the vast majority of cash outside of the U.S.
However, the
company periodically uses some of its OUS cash and short-term
investments to
fund targeted and larger acquisitions, as evidenced by the
announced acquisition
of Actelion.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for JNJ's 'AAA'
rating include
the following:
--Low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2017;
--Incremental margin improvement driven by favorable product mix
and an ongoing
focus on cost control during the near term;
--Annual FCF of $7 billion to $8.5 billion during 2017;
--Leverage to range between 0.8x and 1.0x with moderately
increasing levels of
debt;
--Capital deployment priorities focused on dividend and then
balanced between
acquisitions and share repurchases, with the mix depending on
the availability
and valuation of strategically appropriate targets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
While Fitch does not anticipate a downgrade during its rating
horizon, a
negative rating action could occur if some combination of
deteriorating
operational performance and leveraging transactions stress the
company's credit
profile. Fitch believes the company's broadly diversified health
care related
franchises make it more likely that a negative rating action
would be prompted
by a leveraging transaction, as opposed to operational stress.
Three of the key rating metrics for JNJ's 'AAA' rating that
Fitch believes
investors should consider are the following:
--Total debt/FCF of 3.0x (reported Oct. 2, 2016 at 5.2x);
--Total debt/EBITDA of 1.0x (reported Oct. 2, 2016 at 1.1x);
--Net debt of $4 billion-$5 billion (reported Oct. 2, 2016 at a
net cash
position of $13.3 billion).
LIQUIDITY
Solid Liquidity: JNJ has significant liquidity and access to the
credit markets.
Moderate growth and relatively stable margins enabled the
company to generate
roughly $5.1 billion of FCF during the latest 12 month (LTM)
period ended Oct.
2, 2016. JNJ had approximately $40.4 billion in cash plus
short-term marketable
securities (STMS) and access to $10 billion in short-term
borrowings on Oct. 2,
2016.
FULL LIST OF RATINGS
Fitch currently rates Johnson & Johnson as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'AAA';
--Senior unsecured debt 'AAA';
--Subordinated debt 'AAA';
--Short-Term IDR 'F1+';
--Commercial paper 'F1+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bob Kirby, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Megan Neuburger
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0501
Committee Chairperson
Peter Molica
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0288
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com; Hannah James, New York, Tel:
+ 1 646 582
4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Date of Relevant Committee: Jan. 26, 2017
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock based
compensation. In 2015, Fitch added back $874 million in non-cash
stock based
compensation to its EBITDA calculation.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001