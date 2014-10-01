* Region supplied 5 percent of French oil needs in 1920s
S ustainably high oil prices have lured small oil explorers back
to Alsace, the cradle of the French oil exploration industry
that gave birth to corporate giants such as Schlumberger.
The activity near the Rhine on the German border does not
amount to an oil boom. The region provides 1 percent of French
oil production, which is just under 2 percent of European
output.
Nonetheless, 13 wells are pumping, two exploration permits
have recently been granted and more are being reviewed by the
French administration.
"For us, Alsace was a sleeping beauty," said Stephane
Touche, whose company Millennium Geo-Venture holds the two
recent exploration permits and has applied for five more.
Among its advantages, the region's oil reserves are already
completely mapped and are very close to the surface. Oil leaks
have long provided a favourite mud-bath playground for wild
boars in the Alsatian forest.
Oil production in Alsace started in the 18th century and
peaked in the 1920s, when more than 650 wells and four
refineries supplied 5 percent of French oil needs and provided
work for 3,000 people around Merkwiller-Pechelbronn, 50 km north
of Strasbourg.
In that era, the Schlumberger brothers carried out the first
electrical well log and created the company.
The drop in oil prices and large discoveries in what was
then French Sahara led to the end of the region's oil industry
in the 1960s.
The Rhine valley has produced about 80 million barrels of
oil so far, Touche said.
Millennium recently drilled its first well near
Soufflenheim, and production is expected to start this autumn.
The 46-year-old engineer founded the company with investors from
Norwegian company Moore Energy, which has applied for more
licences in the Paris basin for conventional oil and gas.
MORE PROFITABLE THAN IN AFRICA
Another advantage for the oil industry is that French taxes
are light by comparison with more established oil-producing
countries. Crude production in France becomes commercially
viable at around $70 a barrel, according to industry figures.
"A barrel produced in France is 10 to 20 times more
profitable than a barrel produced in Africa," said Philippe
Labat, who founded a small company called Oelweg and runs a well
near Oberlauterbach.
The 60-year-old had been a production engineer at Elf, now
known as Total, when it tried and failed to revive
French oil production in the 1980s.
Oelweg, which has applied for three more permits in Alsace,
has re-opened a well abandoned by Elf and has added a heater to
improve its productivity.
The beam pump, surrounded by corn fields, produces 10
barrels per day with only one part-time worker, giving Oelweg a
net profit of 163,500 euros ($207,400) in 2012 on revenue of
375,000 euros.
Since the closure of the region's Reichstett refinery in
2011, oil from Alsace is send to the Karlsruhe refinery in
Germany. "Thanks to Alsace, France exports crude oil," Labat
quipped.
The French authorities have not made oil exploration any
easier in recent years, however. France banned hydraulic
fracking in 2011, and fears about shale gas among
environmentalists and the public have made even conventional oil
drilling suspect.
Last year, a request by U.S. firm Hess Corp to
explore for shale oil and gas in the Paris basin, France's main
production area, was rejected by the government despite
assurances it would not use fracking.
The fracking technique, which involves pumping water and
chemicals underground, was banned under former President Nicolas
Sarkozy due to concerns over the environmental impact including
possible contamination of groundwater and earthquakes.
The ban was upheld by the constitutional court in 2013,
after a challenge by another U.S-based company, Schuepbach
Energy, which held two permits that were cancelled.
French oil lobby UFIP estimates that 112 hydrocarbon permit
requests are currently frozen by the French administration,
having been withheld sometimes for several years, although a few
have been awarded this year.
But the debate about oil and gas exploration on French soil
shows no sign of abating. Sarkozy, in a policy U-turn, came out
in favour of shale gas in his first political rally since his
return to French politics this month, while energy minister
Segolene Royal confirmed her opposition.
Back in Alsace, however, the local population has no qualms
about its black gold. "It's part of our history," the mayor of
Soufflenheim, Camille Scheydecker, said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7883 euro)
