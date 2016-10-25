(Updates with ministry statement)
PARIS Oct 25 The French government will not
allow utility EDF to suspend the ARENH mechanism under
which it is obliged to sell part of the nuclear power it
produces to its competitors, the energy ministry said on
Tuesday.
EDF on Friday had called on the government to consider a
temporary suspension of the ARENH mechanism, saying this would
prevent possible speculation after a series of safety tests
ordered by nuclear regulator ASN had led to worries about
security of supply.
"The government is not planning to suspend the ARENH
mechanism under current circumstances, but quick, efficient and
proportional measures will be implemented to prevent speculative
behaviour," the ministry said in a statement.
Under the ARENH mechanism, EDF's smaller competitors can buy
up to 100 terawatt/hours per year, about a quarter of EDF's
nuclear production, at 42 euros ($46) per megawatt hour to
promote competition in the market.
But EDF is already struggling to supply its own customers
after the ASN ordered the utility to carry out further safety
checks on 12 of its 58 French reactors, forcing temporary
reactor closures.
Currently, 19 of EDF's nuclear reactors are out for
scheduled maintenance or safety checks for periods ranging from
a couple of days to several months.
This has led to worries that France - a net power exporter
which depends on nuclear for over 75 percent of its electricity
needs - could face a supply crunch as winter approaches.
Some of EDF's smaller competitors, which together have just
12.6 percent of the residential power market, had criticised
EDF's request because the utility has already said that its 2016
and 2017 nuclear production charges will not be affected by the
new reactor closures.
EDF is worried that its competitors - who are likely to have
already covered a large part of their 2017 power needs on the
futures markets - will buy power at the ARENH price of 42
euros/MWh at the next subscription on Nov. 16 only to resell it
at much higher market prices, pocketing the difference. The next
ARENH subscription will be in May.
The ministry statement said that suspending the ARENH
mechanism could cause difficulties for EDF's smaller
competitors, who can legitimately count on the ARENH sales for
their security of supply.
The ministry said energy market regulator CRE would propose
a partial review of ARENH regulations before Nov. 16 to limit
the possibility of abusive speculative behaviour while
guaranteeing the proper functioning of the power market.
($1 = 0.9206 euros)
(Reporting by Bate Felix and Geert De Clercq; Writing by Geert
De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus and Ruth Pitchford)