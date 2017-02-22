FRANKFURT Feb 22 The world's largest kidney dialysis provider Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) said it expected its net income growth to slow to between 7 and 9 percent this year, after a 21 percent jump last year.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average forecast an 11 percent rise in net income this year.

FMC, controlled by German healthcare group Fresenius , reported on Wednesday its fourth-quarter net income came in at $388 million, a tad above consensus for $378 million. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)