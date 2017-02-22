FRANKFURT Feb 22 The world's largest kidney
dialysis provider Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) said it
expected its net income growth to slow to between 7 and 9
percent this year, after a 21 percent jump last year.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average forecast an 11
percent rise in net income this year.
FMC, controlled by German healthcare group Fresenius
, reported on Wednesday its fourth-quarter net income
came in at $388 million, a tad above consensus for $378 million.
