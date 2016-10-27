* Expects adjusted net income to rise by 12 to 14 percent
FRANKFURT, Oct 27 Cost cuts, business overhauls
and the launch of generic drugs in North America benefited
German healthcare group Fresenius SE, which slightly
upped its earnings guidance following the release of
third-quarter results on Thursday.
Boosted by solid sales growth in North America, the group
now expects adjusted net income to rise by 12 to 14 percent,
from a previously forecast of 11 to 14 percent, in a sign that
new business strategies are paying off.
In line with analysts' expectations, Fresenius reported
third-quarter adjusted net income of 399 million euros ($435
million) and 7.3 billion in sales.
The group's main sales drivers were drip infusion unit Kabi
and Fresenius Medical Care (FMC), the separately
listed kidney dialysis provider.
The healthcare provider raised its full-year guidance for
Kabi, which makes drip feed equipment and generic injectable
drugs such as anaesthetics and chemotherapy.
It now sees organic sales and adjusted earnings before
interest and taxes (EBIT) for that unit grow by 4 to 6 percent
at constant currencies.
Kabi has recently launched a series of generic intravenous
drugs in the United States, lifting third-quarter sales in the
region, which contributes about a third to the unit's overall
revenue, by 2 percent.
FMC, which generates about two-thirds of revenue in North
America and controls roughly 38 percent of the dialysis market
there, saw the benefit of cost cuts and a change to
reimbursement policies by U.S. state-run insurer Medicare.
FMC said North American third-quarter revenue grew by 10
percent to $3.3 billion, supported by increased revenue per
treatment and higher demand among commercial payers.
The national insurance program, which provides health
coverage for Americans aged 65 and older, earlier stopped
reimbursing individual services or drugs and instead makes
lump-sum payments per dialysis session, offering clinic
providers such as FMC a strong incentive to cut costs.
($1 = 0.9172 euros)
