FRANKFURT, Oct 27 Cost cuts, business overhauls and the launch of generic drugs in North America benefited German healthcare group Fresenius SE, which slightly upped its earnings guidance following the release of third-quarter results on Thursday.

Boosted by solid sales growth in North America, the group now expects adjusted net income to rise by 12 to 14 percent, from a previously forecast of 11 to 14 percent, in a sign that new business strategies are paying off.

In line with analysts' expectations, Fresenius reported third-quarter adjusted net income of 399 million euros ($435 million) and 7.3 billion in sales.

The group's main sales drivers were drip infusion unit Kabi and Fresenius Medical Care (FMC), the separately listed kidney dialysis provider.

The healthcare provider raised its full-year guidance for Kabi, which makes drip feed equipment and generic injectable drugs such as anaesthetics and chemotherapy.

It now sees organic sales and adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for that unit grow by 4 to 6 percent at constant currencies.

Kabi has recently launched a series of generic intravenous drugs in the United States, lifting third-quarter sales in the region, which contributes about a third to the unit's overall revenue, by 2 percent.

FMC, which generates about two-thirds of revenue in North America and controls roughly 38 percent of the dialysis market there, saw the benefit of cost cuts and a change to reimbursement policies by U.S. state-run insurer Medicare.

FMC said North American third-quarter revenue grew by 10 percent to $3.3 billion, supported by increased revenue per treatment and higher demand among commercial payers.

The national insurance program, which provides health coverage for Americans aged 65 and older, earlier stopped reimbursing individual services or drugs and instead makes lump-sum payments per dialysis session, offering clinic providers such as FMC a strong incentive to cut costs.

($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Maria Sheahan and David Holmes)