BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
Jan 5 Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines is preparing for an initial public offering and has hired banks to plan the debut, The New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Frontier Airlines has hired Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Evercore to manage the debut, the newspaper reported. nyti.ms/2jgXFCT
The Denver-based airline is aiming to raise about $500 million, valuing the company at about $2 billion, NYT said, citing sources.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.