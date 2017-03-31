TAIPEI, March 31 Fubon's Financial Holding Co Ltd said its life insurance unit plans to sell its entire stake in Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd NV with an estimated loss at about 90 million euros ($96.15 million).

The company made the announcement late on Thursday. No further details were immediately available.

Delta Lloyd, which is being bought by larger peer NN Group , in February missed market forecasts for its full-year profit and said its solvency had fallen towards the bottom of its target range. ($1 = 0.9361 euros) (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Stephen Coates)