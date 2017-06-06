By Yoshiyasu Shida
| TOKYO, June 6
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Fujitsu Ltd
expects to reach an agreement "soon" on integrating its personal
computer business with China's Lenovo Group Ltd,
Fujitsu President Tatsuya Tanaka said Tuesday.
In October, Fujitsu had said it was in talks with Lenovo to
cooperate in the design and manufacture of PCs. The companies
had been aiming to finalize an agreement by the end of March.
"We are in the final stages of working out how best to
create synergies for our two companies," Tanaka said at a press
conference on the company's strategy. "We expect to wrap it up
soon.
"It's not like something unexpected happened, but we are
trying to discuss everything thoroughly," Tanaka said.
The talks are unfolding at a time when sales of increasingly
sophisticated smartphones and tablet computers squeeze demand in
a global PC market that peaked half a decade ago.
For Lenovo, the world's largest PC maker, a deal could help
boost its purchasing power and consolidate its footing in a PC
market where profit margins are thin. Its previous PC deals
include buying the PC division of International Business
Machines Corp in 2005 and creating a PC joint venture
with NEC Corp in 2011.
When asked on Tuesday about media reports that Fujitsu will
join a government-led bidding consortium for struggling Toshiba
Corp, Tanaka said he was cautious about such a move and
that it will be hard to convince Fujitsu shareholders on it.
"We always want to be accountable to our shareholders for
what we do and this is also the case. In that context I do not
think we can make rational reasons why we want to join the
consortium," he said.
(Reporting by Yoshiyasu Shida; Writing by Junko Fujita; Editing
by Muralikumar Anantharaman)