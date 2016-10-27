STOCKHOLM Oct 27 General Electric on
Thursday raised its recommended bid for Arcam to value
the Swedish 3D printer maker at 6.2 billion crowns ($696
million), a day after abandoning its planned takeover of
Germany's SLM Solutions.
GE lifted its bid to 300 crowns per share from 285 crowns.
The U.S. industrial conglomerate, one of Arcam's largest
customers, also said it had reduced the minimum acceptance
threshold in the offer to 75 percent.
The bid represents a premium of around 61 percent relative
to Arcam's closing price the day before the first bid was made
on September 6.
GE said it controlled 46 percent of Arcam shares.
The company separately said it would buy a 75 percent stake
in German 3D printer maker Concept Laser.
($1 = 8.9103 Swedish crowns)
