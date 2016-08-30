Aug 30 General Electric Co on Tuesday appointed Richard Laxer as chief executive of its finance arm, GE Capital.

Laxer, who will take over on Sept. 1, is currently chief executive of GE Capital International, which manages GE Capital's international operations.

He will replace Keith Sherin, who will retire at the end of the year after 35 years of service, the company said.

Sherin is also vice chairman of GE and chairman of GE Capital.

GE also said GE Capital will now consist of three divisions: GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), GE Energy Financial Services and GE Industrial Finance. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)