BERLIN Dec 9 German exports rebounded by less
than expected in October, dampening hopes that trade will make a
significant contribution to a predicted expansion in Europe's
biggest economy in the final quarter of this year.
Seasonally adjusted exports rose by 0.5 percent on the
month, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Friday,
while imports increased by 1.3 percent.
The data reinforces a trend of weakening exports, which have
been losing their traditional role as the main growth driver in
Germany.
A Reuters poll had pointed to exports rising by 1.0 percent
and imports posting a 0.9 percent increase.
The jump in imports narrowed the seasonally adjusted trade
surplus to 20.5 billion euros from 21.1 billion euros in
September. The October reading was below the Reuters consensus
forecast of 21.5 billion euros.
