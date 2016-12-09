BERLIN Dec 9 German exports rebounded by less than expected in October, dampening hopes that trade will make a significant contribution to a predicted expansion in Europe's biggest economy in the final quarter of this year.

Seasonally adjusted exports rose by 0.5 percent on the month, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Friday, while imports increased by 1.3 percent.

The data reinforces a trend of weakening exports, which have been losing their traditional role as the main growth driver in Germany.

A Reuters poll had pointed to exports rising by 1.0 percent and imports posting a 0.9 percent increase.

The jump in imports narrowed the seasonally adjusted trade surplus to 20.5 billion euros from 21.1 billion euros in September. The October reading was below the Reuters consensus forecast of 21.5 billion euros. (Reporting by Berlin newsroom; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel)