BERLIN, Sept 19 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday that a monetary policy of zero or even negative interest rates did not make sense to him.

"I'm still not creative enough to be able to explain to me the sense of zero or negative interest rates," Schaeuble said during a panel discussion in Berlin, without pointing to a specific central bank.

Schaeuble, a veteran member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc, has repeatedly said that interest rates are too low and that governments should help central banks to end the low-rate era by boosting growth with structural reforms. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Larry King)