The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Monsanto shareholders are due to vote on an offer by Bayer at a special meeting.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Daimler plans to expand its private car rental app, Croove, to operate in 15 German cities in 2017, Handelsblatt daily reported, citing an internal company presentation. By 2018, it plans to launch a global expansion of Croove through acquisitions in China and the United States, it said.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated unchanged

Deutsche Bank will not cancel the domination agreement on Postbank at the end of the year as planned, indicating it has given up on plans to sell the unit for now, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing no sources.

Separately, the head of Deutsche Bank's corporate banking and investment banking business in Europe, Africa and the Middle East told Handelsblatt that he expected the international European banking sector to consolidate, adding that Deutsche Bank could be part of these developments, if not in the short term.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated unchanged

A Lufthansa flight headed to Germany from Texas was diverted to a New York City airport on Monday night after a bomb threat was called in to the airline's headquarters, officials said.

SCOUT24

Indicated 4.3 percent lower in Frankfurt trade

Major shareholders in German online marketplace Scout24 G24n.DE on Monday evening sold around seven million shares in the company, worth roughly 244 million euros ($260 million) at the time, the bank organising the sale, Credit Suisse, said.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German November inflation data: CPI +0.1 pct m/m, +0.8 pct y/y. HICP unchanged m/m, +0.7 pct y/y.

German November wholesale prices +0.1 pct m/m and +0.8 y/y.

German ZEW index for December due at 1000 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 14.0 points vs 13.8, current conditions seen at 59.1 vs 58.8.

