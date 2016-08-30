* Minerals, metals, fuels account for 60 pct of Africa
By Matthew Mpoke Bigg
OBUASI, Ghana, Aug 30 Two years after AngloGold
Ashanti suspended production at its giant but loss-making gold
mine in Obuasi, central Ghana, the boom of underground
explosions has resumed.
Lacking any alternative in an area devastated by the mine's
closure and the loss of thousands of jobs, hundreds of people
broke into the site, dug shafts by hand and grew so bold in
their quest for gold they started using explosives.
AngloGold officials say up to 78 illegal miners have died
this year in accidents, but earnings as high as 10,000 cedis
($2,600) a month from the illicitly mined gold mean people are
willing to gamble with their lives.
"This work is risky work. Some people go there and on their
first time they don't come back," said Barack Godspeed, 27, who
says mining is his only option even though he has a science
degree.
Obuasi's downturn highlights the pitfalls of Ghana's - and
Africa's - dependence on its mineral sector and the question of
how countries will adjust as natural resources start to dwindle.
For decades Obuasi and its 100-year-old mine attracted jobs
and investment, to the envy of other towns. It even boasted a
premier league football team, Ashanti Gold.
Since the mine fell silent, residents say unemployment
soared, crime rose and the town's secondary businesses suffered.
"None of us really considered that there could be a time
when the mine is no more," said Kwabena Kwarteng, a local MP.
Metals, fuels and ores represent 60 percent of Africa's
exports, the World Bank said in a recent report, making it
vulnerable to global price swings. The recent slump has reduced
average growth in oil-producing countries from 5.4 percent in
2014 to 2.9 percent last year.
Ghana's experience illustrates the problem. A boom that
relied on exports of gold, cocoa and oil saw five years of
sustained GDP growth at around 8 percent and lifted Ghana to
official 'middle income' status.
Since 2014, however, growth has slowed sharply, coinciding
with the commodities slump.
The government began following an aid deal with the
International Monetary Fund last year to reduce its inflation,
public debt and fiscal deficit.
"You can tell the whole story of the mining industry in
Africa and in Ghana in particular through Obuasi," said Emmanuel
Kuyole, Africa deputy director of the Natural Resource
Governance Institute.
"There wasn't serious thinking about Obuasi beyond the mine
and now the mine has nearly closed and the other investments
aren't sustainable," he told Reuters.
Since the mine stopped producing, AngloGold has
maintained social commitments including treating water,
providing free power to some communities, building schools,
donating medical equipment and running a malaria programme,
according to Eric Asubonteng, managing director of AngloGold
Ashanti Ghana.
But that help and payments to unemployed miners cannot
sustain the local economy, residents and union officials said.
Benjamin Annan of the Association of Small Scale Miners in
Obuasi said part of the problem was that farmland in the vast
mine concession area was off limits or had been damaged, cutting
off a potential source of employment.
Businessman Michael Mensah said trade at his shop, which
sells tiles and plumbing equipment, had plummeted since the
lay-offs. Even the football club is now in trouble.
MINER DEATHS
The illegal shafts extend down up to 50 metres, stiffened
with interlaced branches to prevent collapse. Miners descend
with torches and tools and pass sacks of ore to the surface.
Those shafts now intersect with AngloGold's vast network of
tunnels, allowing illegal miners to penetrate deeper.
Working in gangs, they have reached 2,100 feet in depth and
use explosives to try and breach the thick concrete bulwarks
erected by the company to prevent access to elevator shafts that
lead straight down to the richest seams, company officials said.
Obuasi's ageing labyrinth of tunnels makes access to the
remaining 9.5 million ounces of reserves uneconomic.
AngloGold is building a tunnel to allow trucks to drive from
the surface to the deepest point but the illegal mining has
halted the project and also deters potential investors.
"The best approach to getting things done sustainably ... is
to ensure that the mine itself that is the core business is back
on its feet in a proper way and ... the illegal mining ... is
certainly not helping," said AngloGold's Asubonteng.
He also says the government failed to keep illegal miners
out. The firm has sought arbitration with the Ghanaian
government at the International Centre for Settlement of
Investment Disputes in Washington.
"They (the government) are trying to get these guys out
without losing one pint of blood," said Toni Aubynn, chief
executive of the government's Ghana Minerals Commission.
($1 = 3.9535)
